Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) volume hits 2.87 million: A New Opening for Investors

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) established initial surge of 3.38% at $12.54, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $12.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNMD posted a 52-week range of $4.70-$14.43.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 12.11% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.04.

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mind Medicine Inc industry. Mind Medicine Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.94%, in contrast to 51.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 25 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 11,278 shares at the rate of 9.77, making the entire transaction reach 110,186 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 293,852. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 25 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,797 for 9.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 252,037. This particular insider is now the holder of 804,268 in total.

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.53% and is forecasted to reach -1.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30.

In the same vein, MNMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.97, a figure that is expected to reach -0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mind Medicine Inc, MNMD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.59 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.70% While, its Average True Range was 55.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.68 that was lower than 0.73 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.