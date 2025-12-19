Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) 20 Days SMA touch 5.14%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Thursday, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.61% to $8.64, before settling in for the price of $8.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHLS posted a 52-week range of $2.71-$11.36.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -12.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.12.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 110.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,170 shares at the rate of 7.83, making the entire transaction reach 32,651 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 412,289. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 05 ’25, Company’s President sold 2,450 for 7.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,232. This particular insider is now the holder of 249,561 in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.51% and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.58% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.59, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 182.33.

In the same vein, SHLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Shoals Technologies Group Inc, SHLS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.88 million was lower the volume of 6.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.41% While, its Average True Range was 53.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.60 that was higher than 0.59 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.