Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Home Depot, Inc (HD) last week performance was -0.69%

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) flaunted slowness of -0.49% at $354.99, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $356.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HD posted a 52-week range of $326.31-$426.75.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $995.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $994.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $353.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $366.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $373.87.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Home Depot, Inc industry. Home Depot, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 74.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’25, this organization’s EVP & CIO sold 1,946 shares at the rate of 357.63, making the entire transaction reach 695,948 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,941. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 11 ’25, Company’s Senior EVP sold 145 for 358.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,948. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,320 in total.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Home Depot, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.87% and is forecasted to reach 15.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.79% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Home Depot, Inc (HD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.20, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.37.

In the same vein, HD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.67, a figure that is expected to reach 2.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Home Depot, Inc (HD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Home Depot, Inc, HD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.59% While, its Average True Range was 50.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Home Depot, Inc (HD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.70 that was higher than 6.96 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.