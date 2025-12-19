Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.66

As on Thursday, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) started slowly as it slid -0.14% to $13.91, before settling in for the price of $13.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBSW posted a 52-week range of $3.05-$14.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 634.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $707.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $706.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.14.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 22.05% institutional ownership.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60.

In the same vein, SBSW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR, SBSW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.66 million was lower the volume of 8.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.30% While, its Average True Range was 77.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.51 that was higher than 0.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.