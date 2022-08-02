RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is expecting -26.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $1.60, down -7.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.61 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has traded in a range of $1.16-$7.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -30.40%. With a float of $581.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.34 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1235 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +26.98, and the pretax margin is +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 31.40%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33 and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Looking closely at RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), its last 5-days average volume was 9.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 21.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0140, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0085. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5967. Second resistance stands at $1.6933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3333. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2367.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.54 billion has total of 1,553,316K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,337 M in contrast with the sum of 317,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 270,450 K and last quarter income was 111,260 K.