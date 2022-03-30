ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.05

As on March 29, 2022, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.57% to $597.75. During the day, the stock rose to $601.62 and sunk to $577.64 before settling in for the price of $582.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOW posted a 52-week range of $448.27-$707.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 33.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $199.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $123.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $557.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $604.19.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16881 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.05, operating margin was +4.36 and Pretax Margin of +4.22.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. ServiceNow Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 89.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 25, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 700 shares at the rate of 581.04, making the entire transaction reach 406,728 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,172. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Director sold 333 for 587.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 195,639. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,000 in total.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.43) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.90 while generating a return on equity of 7.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.40% and is forecasted to reach 9.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 28.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $527.12, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 68.73.

In the same vein, NOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 1.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ServiceNow Inc., NOW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.22 million was lower the volume of 1.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.44% While, its Average True Range was 26.84.

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.05% that was higher than 56.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.