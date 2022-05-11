Search
Shaun Noe
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.95

Company News

As on May 10, 2022, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.21% to $5.08. During the day, the stock rose to $5.11 and sunk to $4.88 before settling in for the price of $4.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOL posted a 52-week range of $4.78-$11.43.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -57.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.66.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13927 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -20.28, operating margin was -53.22 and Pretax Margin of -99.23.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.00%, in contrast to 12.50% institutional ownership.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.59) by -$1.95. This company achieved a net margin of -97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.25.

In the same vein, GOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., GOL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.31 million was better the volume of 2.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.85% that was lower than 75.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

