Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) performance over the last week is recorded 7.08%

Analyst Insights

As on June 01, 2022, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) started slowly as it slid -0.82% to $1.21. During the day, the stock rose to $1.25 and sunk to $1.17 before settling in for the price of $1.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNN posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$2.14.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 192.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $814.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $805.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $955.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4078, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4629.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 66 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -71.78, operating margin was -116.74 and Pretax Margin of +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Uranium industry. Denison Mines Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.00%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 192.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.06, and its Beta score is 1.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 56.52.

In the same vein, DNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Denison Mines Corp., DNN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.42 million was lower the volume of 10.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.0895.

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.70% that was lower than 77.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Sana Meer
Sana Meer

