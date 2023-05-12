Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Moves -3.86% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.86% to $51.08. During the day, the stock rose to $53.035 and sunk to $49.38 before settling in for the price of $53.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRBK posted a 52-week range of $16.80-$53.72.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 30.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.25.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 550 workers. It has generated 3,195,987 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 530,727. The stock had 289.13 Receivables turnover and 1.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.62, operating margin was +20.43 and Pretax Margin of +22.55.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. Green Brick Partners Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s Director sold 17,500 shares at the rate of 51.79, making the entire transaction reach 906,272 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,523. Preceding that transaction, on May 08, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 49.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 991,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 79,662 in total.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.66) by $0.71. This company achieved a net margin of +16.61 while generating a return on equity of 30.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.24, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.74.

In the same vein, GRBK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.20, a figure that is expected to reach 1.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Green Brick Partners Inc., GRBK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.83 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.03% While, its Average True Range was 2.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.87% that was higher than 46.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.